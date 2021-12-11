© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
CCFT-1, Cultures in Conflict - There was WAR in heaven, f/ bro Jeff
Follow
0
Share
Report
346 views • December 11, 2021
This is the first episode in a NEW Truth channel series called Cultures in Conflict with Jeff in the Mid-West. Professor Truth and Jeff share common interests in musicianship and a Christian Identity foundational view of the Holy Scriptures. Jeff discusses the true Biblical perspective wich your children should have to be considered worth to be called a son or daughter and the analogy to our Father in heaven. Jeff's show is called Cultures in Conflict and is a Metaphor for the War in Heaven of Revelation ch12 in context to As Above So Below.
Professor Truth: [email protected]
Professor Truth: [email protected]
Keywords
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.