🔥🔊 Pirate King Trump will soon put his eye on the Western hemisphere — Jeffrey Sachs

Top economist Jeffrey Sachs drops a bombshell: the Trump administration is openly championing international piracy.

💬 "For the United States to be championing piracy... at least Donald Trump says out loud what others try not to say out loud."

Sachs warns that Washington is actively planning to overthrow Cuba's government next, while blockading Iran and interfering in elections across Latin America.

The American empire operates as a rogue state—blockades, interventions, and now open piracy.