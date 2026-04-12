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Aftermath of Israeli airstrikes in the town of Mashghara in western Bekaa, eastern Lebanon.
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New Israeli strike on south Lebanon kills infant girl during father's funeral
A new Israeli strike has killed the infant sister of a seven-year-old girl who barely survived an Israeli aerial attack on her family home in southern Lebanon last week.