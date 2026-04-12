Aftermath of Israeli airstrikes in the town of Mashghara in western Bekaa, eastern Lebanon

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A new Israeli strike has killed the infant sister of a seven-year-old girl who barely survived an Israeli aerial attack on her family home in southern Lebanon last week.

Aftermath of Israeli airstrikes in the town of Mashghara in western Bekaa, eastern Lebanon.

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