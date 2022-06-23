© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Prophetic Message:Are You Part of the 144,000?
The 10 Lost Tribes of Israel
Copyright © Elizabeth Marie
Posted as part of HKP Word: https://www.hiskingdomprophecy.com/are-you-part-of-the-144000/
Prophetess Elizabeth says, "While praying on May 28, 2022, I heard, “144,000” and inquired of The LORD about it. I believe that this is also in reference to the Lost Tribes of Israel."