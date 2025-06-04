The Reese Report

AI Kill and Control System by Palantir

The AI control grid has begun

Greg Reese

2025 Jun 04

In 2024, Palantir made a deal with Israel “to harness Palantir’s advanced technology in support of war-related missions.” We see part of that technology today as the Lavender AI System, which assigns Palestinians a numerical score of one to a hundred based on how likely they are of being an enemy. It has a 10% error rate, which has been acceptable for Israel and Palantir.

And along with the Lavender System, there is the Habsora AI System, which means, “the Gospel,” which is an AI tool created to address the human issue of running out of targets, Habsora generates up to one hundred targets per day.

Both these AI systems use Palantir’s advanced surveillance technology to track every person’s phone records, social media, and movement patterns. Palantir’s tech is used by the US military and local police departments. It is the premier tool for mass surveillance.

When running for his first term, Trump ....