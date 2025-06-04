BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
The Reese Report AI Kill and Control System by Palantir
Puretrauma357
Puretrauma357
1918 followers
186 views • 15 hours ago

The Reese Report
AI Kill and Control System by Palantir
The AI control grid has begun
Greg Reese
2025 Jun 04
In 2024, Palantir made a deal with Israel “to harness Palantir’s advanced technology in support of war-related missions.” We see part of that technology today as the Lavender AI System, which assigns Palestinians a numerical score of one to a hundred based on how likely they are of being an enemy. It has a 10% error rate, which has been acceptable for Israel and Palantir.
And along with the Lavender System, there is the Habsora AI System, which means, “the Gospel,” which is an AI tool created to address the human issue of running out of targets, Habsora generates up to one hundred targets per day.
Both these AI systems use Palantir’s advanced surveillance technology to track every person’s phone records, social media, and movement patterns. Palantir’s tech is used by the US military and local police departments. It is the premier tool for mass surveillance.
When running for his first term, Trump ....

Keywords
aikillsystemand control
