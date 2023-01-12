Medvedev Issues Cryptic Message about Restraining the Antichrist

Former Russian President Dmitry Medvedev issued a cryptic message that alluded to 2 Thessalonians 2:6-7 and the one who restrains the appearance of the Antichrist.

The Biden White House was rocked again today by the disclosure that more classified documents were found in Joe Biden's Delaware home. The issue got bumped up to the level of political scandal when Mr. Biden's Attorney General, Merrick Garland, announced he appointed a special counsel to review Mr. Biden's mishandling of classified documents when he was Vice President under Barack Obama. We'll analyze these stories and more in this edition of TruNews. Rick Wiles, Doc Burkhart. Airdate 1/12/23

