BEWARE OF AN EVIL HEART OF UNBELIEF IN SINNING AGAINST THE LIVING YAHWEH, Hebrews 3:1-19, 20260204
First Century Gospel Church HQ
First Century Gospel Church HQ
31 followers
0
6 views • 3 days ago

(Sermon by Pastor Joshua Sampong, FCG Church HQ USA)

Hebrews 3

Wherefore, holy brethren, partakers of the heavenly calling, consider the Apostle and High Priest of our profession, Christ Jesus;

Who was faithful to him that appointed him, as also Moses was faithful in all his house.

For this man was counted worthy of more glory than Moses, inasmuch as he who hath builded the house hath more honour than the house.

For every house is builded by some man; but he that built all things is God.

And Moses verily was faithful in all his house, as a servant, for a testimony of those things which were to be spoken after;

But Christ as a son over his own house; whose house are we, if we hold fast the confidence and the rejoicing of the hope firm unto the end.

Wherefore (as the Holy Ghost saith, To day if ye will hear his voice,

Harden not your hearts, as in the provocation, in the day of temptation in the wilderness:

When your fathers tempted me, proved me, and saw my works forty years.

10 Wherefore I was grieved with that generation, and said, They do alway err in their heart; and they have not known my ways.

11 So I sware in my wrath, They shall not enter into my rest.)

12 Take heed, brethren, lest there be in any of you an evil heart of unbelief, in departing from the living God.

heavenevilchristtestimonyhousesinapostlefaithwildernessunbeliefrestmosescallhopeheartodayservanthonorbuildlivinghigh priestworthyerrpartakersholy brethren
