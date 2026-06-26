Astrology & Quick Preview for 2027 - USA

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Taking a quick look at what 2027 may hold for the USA. Mundane Astrology and the ARIES 2027 Ingress Chart, set for the USA.
#astrology #predictions #2027 #usa #ingress #mundane #fruitcakeastrologer
Ivy Goldstein Jacobsen - Simplified Horary Astrology
https://www.amazon.com/Simplified-Horary-Astrology-Ivy-Goldstein-Jacobson/dp/B000HVS3GA/ref=sr_1_1?sr=8-1
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