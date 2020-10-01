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ARTIFICIAL INTELLIGENCE & THE MARK OF THE BEAST
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77 views • October 01, 2020
Is the image of the beast that comes to life A.I.? Mankind thinks to become immortal via A.I. They think to pass by redemption through blood and make their own evolutionary atheistic path to glory. It will end horribly in the return of the Lord Jesus Christ with his saints.
Isa 9:7 Of the increase of his government and peace there shall be no end, upon the throne of David, and upon his kingdom, to order it, and to establish it with judgment and with justice from henceforth even for ever. The zeal of the LORD of hosts will perform this.
Isa 9:7 Of the increase of his government and peace there shall be no end, upon the throne of David, and upon his kingdom, to order it, and to establish it with judgment and with justice from henceforth even for ever. The zeal of the LORD of hosts will perform this.
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