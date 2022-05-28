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Triple jabbed children aged 10-14 303 times more likely to die than unvaccinated children (of Covid-19) ⚠
Perfect Society
Perfect Society
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516 views • May 28, 2022
Antibody-Dependent Enhancement: Covid-19 Case/Hospitalisation/Death Rates now highest among Triple Vaccinated in Trudeau’s Canada – The Expose
https://expose-news.com/2022/05/11/covid-death-rates-highest-triple-vacinated-canada/
Donations from rich people are welcome via:
https://streamelements.com/starthealingspreadtruth/tip
We will not forgive, we will not forget: An extensive list of people murdered by Covid-19 Vaccination – The Expose
https://expose-news.com/2022/05/28/ist-of-people-murdered-by-covid-19-vaccination/
Canadian Researchers Find Carbon Nanotech and Thulium in Moderna and Pfizer Covid Injections – The Expose
https://expose-news.com/2022/05/27/carbon-nanotech-and-thulium-in-covid-injections/
The Pfizer Vaccine Documents | An Accurate Analysis From A Practicing Clinician & Researcher
https://jamescintolo.substack.com/p/the-pfizer-vaccine-documents-an-accurate?s=r
5.3.6-postmarketing-experience.pdf | DocDroid
https://www.docdroid.net/GDUqK6K/536-postmarketing-experience-pdf#page=3
Official Data shows Children are up to 303x more likely to die following Covid-19 Vaccination than Unvaccinated Children & the ONS is trying to hide it – The Expose
https://expose-news.com/2022/05/23/children-303x-likely-to-die-following-covid-vaccination/
First-ever Global Monkeypox Outbreak happens in exact week “Predicted” in Biosecurity Simulation a year before – The Expose
https://expose-news.com/2022/05/22/monkeypox-happens-in-exact-week-as-simulation/
SCITECH - Antiviral Effects of Nano Colloidal Silver, Water Catholyte, Oxidal with Methylene Blue: Possible Effects of Influence over Coronavirus SARS-CoV and SARS-CoV-2 with Disease COVID-19 - Journal of Infectious Diseases and Research (ISSN: 2688-6537)
https://www.scitcentral.com/article/62/1454/Antiviral-Effects-of-Nano-Colloidal-Silver,-Water-Catholyte,-Oxidal-with-Methylene-Blue:-Possible-Effects-of-Influence-over-Coronavirus-SARS-CoV-and-SARS-CoV-2-with-Disease-COVID-19
Colloidal Silver Stops Monkeypox Virus and Smallpox Virus (December 8, 2016) - The Silver Edge
https://thesilveredge.com/colloidal-silver-stops-monkeypox-virus-and-smallpox-virus/
Cobden Club Memo Circulated at ECO-92 EARTH CHARTER: More Evidence of Genocide Agenda
http://iahf.com/biowar/991020a.html
COVID Vaccine Data
https://openvaers.com/covid-data
College Student Who Experienced Adverse Reaction Following Second Dose of Covid Vaccine Is Expelled for Refusing Booster Shot Despite Doctor Requested Exemption
https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2022/05/college-student-experienced-adverse-reaction-following-second-dose-covid-vaccine-gets-expelled-refusing-booster-shot-despite-doctor-requests-exemption/
Keywords
childrendeathenglandtimesgenocidemortalityunvaccinatedmass murdervaccinatedvseventadverse reactionmodernafifthfourthpfizertripleboosteronsjabbedthe expose10-14303more likelyto die
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