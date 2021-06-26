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Current Events Update 062621 - Trust the Plan!
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80 views • June 26, 2021
I encourage trust in God's overall plan that is the finished atoning work of Christ. I talk about trust in the plan of probably eight military and two civilian authorities that was enacted way back when our government was stolen by a socialist agenda of people who worship Satan. I offer a hope for a good future and positive outcome.
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