BrightLearn - Climate of Fear: Why We Shouldn't Worry about Global Warming by Thomas Gale Moore
BrightLearn
BrightLearnCheckmark Icon
224 followers
24 views • 19 hours ago

In "Climate of Fear: Why We Shouldn't Worry about Global Warming," Thomas Gale Moore challenges the prevailing narrative on global warming, arguing that it has become a tool for fear-mongering by politicians, media and some scientists to advance their agendas. Drawing on historical examples of both global cooling and warming predictions, Moore criticizes the media for amplifying climate fears and highlights inconsistencies within the scientific community, citing experts who predict minimal warming. He contends that policies aimed at reducing greenhouse gas emissions could lead to economic downturns, increased unemployment and international tensions, while also questioning the reliability of climate models and the data used to measure global temperatures. Moore suggests that a warmer climate could bring benefits such as longer growing seasons and healthier populations, and he emphasizes humanity's historical adaptability to climate change. He critiques international agreements like the Kyoto Protocol for exempting major emitters and advocates for a cost-benefit analysis approach to climate policy, urging policymakers to consider the broader implications of their decisions and avoid being driven by fear and political expediency. Ultimately, Moore argues that a warmer world might not be the catastrophe it is often portrayed to be and that humanity can adapt and thrive.

For more videos, visit BrightLearn.ai 

Find a copy of this amazing book here

Keywords
nowbooksbrightlearn
