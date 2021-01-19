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HUMVEE STOLEN FBI WILL USE IMPROVISED EXPLOSIVE TO TAKE OUT BIDEN [ FBI- FABRICATORS BALLISTIC INDUSTRIES ] IRAQ PLAYBOOK - WHEN, WHERE JOE ?
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341 views • January 19, 2021
https://www.foxnews.com/world/suicide-bomber-uses-stolen-iraq-police-humvee-in-attack-that-wounds-14-in-militant-held-ramadi
Suicide bomber uses stolen Iraq police Humvee in attack that wounds 14 in militant-held Ramadi
BAGHDAD – Authorities in Iraq say a suicide bomber has used a stolen police Humvee to pass through a military checkpoint and set off his explosives, wounding 14 people.
The attack happened Saturday in Ramadi, the provincial capital of Anbar province, where Iraqi security forces have been battling militants who took control of parts of the town in late December.
Police say militants stole the Humvee and painted it with military colors to trick soldiers into letting it by.
Elsewhere on Saturday, police say a roadside bomb targeting a military vehicle in Baqouba, 35 miles (60 kilometers) northeast of Baghdad, killed a captain and wounded four soldiers.
Medical officials confirmed the casualty figures for the attacks. All officials spoke on condition of anonymity as they weren't authorized to release the information.
Suicide bomber uses stolen Iraq police Humvee in attack that wounds 14 in militant-held Ramadi
BAGHDAD – Authorities in Iraq say a suicide bomber has used a stolen police Humvee to pass through a military checkpoint and set off his explosives, wounding 14 people.
The attack happened Saturday in Ramadi, the provincial capital of Anbar province, where Iraqi security forces have been battling militants who took control of parts of the town in late December.
Police say militants stole the Humvee and painted it with military colors to trick soldiers into letting it by.
Elsewhere on Saturday, police say a roadside bomb targeting a military vehicle in Baqouba, 35 miles (60 kilometers) northeast of Baghdad, killed a captain and wounded four soldiers.
Medical officials confirmed the casualty figures for the attacks. All officials spoke on condition of anonymity as they weren't authorized to release the information.
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