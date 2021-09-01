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ThePatriotNurse: The Federal Government Showed You Today What It REALLY Is
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633 views • September 01, 2021
Posted 31August2021: 20 Years of wasted Labor, Sacrifice, Money and Blood, Dethrone the Fed:
In this video, Patriot Nurse discusses the cancerous growth of the Federal government and its rogue status in defiance of the Constitution.
Convention of States: https://conventionofstates.com/
The Patriot Nurse https://www.thepatriotnurse.com/
In this video, Patriot Nurse discusses the cancerous growth of the Federal government and its rogue status in defiance of the Constitution.
Convention of States: https://conventionofstates.com/
The Patriot Nurse https://www.thepatriotnurse.com/
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