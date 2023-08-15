Create New Account
Support Your Freedom to Speak:
Trump LAWYERS Indicted for Providing Legal ADVICE -- Banana Republic DEATH MATCH
channel image
Recharge Freedom
310 Subscribers
48 views
Published 16 hours ago

Georgia and Fulton County have indicted not only Donald Trump, but his lawyers advising him as well. It's a sham of an indictment that was released before the grand jury had finished convening, and now Pits Donald Trump and the deep state in an all out death match for the entire world to see. There's no going back, the Rubicon has been crossed. 

#democrats #DOJ #trump 



MY CHANNEL ON RUMBLE: https://rumble.com/user/RechargeFreedom , join me there.
send bitcoin donations to: 3MAnRSTD38eGYF8Jb5yEjh3d2GcS5ZTADY cheers!
Link to $10 extra bitcoin when you buy $100: https://www.coinbase.com/join/bireck_4

YouTube is cesspool of censorship. Find me and subscribe on
Rumble: https://rumble.com/user/RechargeFreedom
Locals: http://rechargeFreedom.locals.com
Odysee: https://odysee.com/@rechargefreedom
Gab: https://gab.com/RechargeFreedom
Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/RechargeFreedomNow
Brighteon: https://www.brighteon.com/channels/rechargefreedom
Bitchute: https://www.bitchute.com/channel/rechargefreedom
http://www.RechargeFreedom.com for more


Keywords
democratscivil warhillary clintondeep statedonald trumpobstruction of justicefree-speechdemocrat liestrump 2024fulton county2024 electiontrump indictmentfulton county indictmentlawyers indicteddeep state versus donald trump

FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world

Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.

Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.

Related videos

logo

Brighteon © 2023 All Rights Reserved. Privacy | Terms All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for content uploaded by contributing content providers.

Open a support ticket