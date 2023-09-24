'The Deep State Won't Give Power Back Willingly' Ron DeSantis The Glenn Beck Podcast Ep 195

Glenn Beck





Florida Governor Ron DeSantis gained national attention when he declared war on wokeism in his state. But would his strategies be as effective if he were president? Glenn sits down with Gov. DeSantis to get the answers Americans want most about his 2024 presidential campaign. How would he handle a government shutdown debate? How would he address the border crisis? What would be his first priority on day one? Would he clean out the Deep State? What does he actually believe about the war in Ukraine? DeSantis explains how he plans to reverse the Biden administration's destructive policies and give power back to the states, especially when it comes to the border. He also responds to former President Donald Trump's criticism of Florida's heartbeat bill and clarifies his own stance on abortion. Plus, he shares the other thing he believes Biden should be impeached over. This episode of "The Glenn Beck Podcast" is part of a series leading up to the 2024 election. These interviews come with no agenda. The point is to ask all of the candidates all the questions that people need to ask.





