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IN VIDEO 18+: MORE THAN 300 CORPSES OF UKRAINIAN FIGHTERS FOUND IN AZOVSTAL
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372 views • May 29, 2022
Shared from https://southfront.org/in-video-18-more-than-300-corpses-of-ukrainian-fighters-found-in-azovstal/
Canon folder ! The video proves that the Ukrainians commanders have no respect to their dead.
More than 300 corpses of Ukrainian servicemen were found on the territory of Azovstal in Mariupol after the surrender of the AFU fighters.
Canon folder ! The video proves that the Ukrainians commanders have no respect to their dead.
More than 300 corpses of Ukrainian servicemen were found on the territory of Azovstal in Mariupol after the surrender of the AFU fighters.
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