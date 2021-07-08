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MagnetGate: 6 HOUR RED PILL 🧲
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1328 views • July 08, 2021
People vaccinated with the COVID-19 experimental gene therapy "vaccines" have been reporting the ability to put magnets on their injection site and making them stick. Many have been able to put magnets on other parts of their body. The media and the so called "fact checkers" are telling us this is fake news. They're saying this is impossible. Well, it might be impossible with the listed vaccine ingredients. What if there's other stuff in the vaccines they're not telling us? This video is a SIX AND A HALF HOUR RED PILL with approximately 4 hours of people continuously doing the Magnet Challenge. Are they all actors or something? Is it all fake? Really? You be the judge.
Thanks to Tim Truth at http://timtruth.com for the majority of work in finding all of these videos.
Tim Truth Brighteon channel:
https://www.brighteon.com/channels/timtruth
Thanks to Tim Truth at http://timtruth.com for the majority of work in finding all of these videos.
Tim Truth Brighteon channel:
https://www.brighteon.com/channels/timtruth
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