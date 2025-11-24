BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrightUBrighteon SocialBrighteon.AI
Oscar Mayer Wiener
wolfburg
wolfburg
20 followers
0
24 views • 2 days ago

A zany Vaudeville-inspired piece bursts open with a signature steel guitar upward glissando, then careens into syncopated piano, bright brass, snappy slapstick percussion, and a persistent 2/4 oom-pah from tuba and trombone, Clarinet, xylophone, and muted trumpet volley frantic motifs, while the studio orchestra swells with fluttering woodwinds and wild tempo shifts, Tuba lines and cartoonish whoops build to a grand, abrupt drum punch, exuding an optimistic, folksy charm, Signature Sound: "Twang" steel guitar announces the track


[Spoken] Class, attention! [Verse 1 - Female Vocalist] For a match Oh, I'd love to be an Oscar Mayer wiener That is what I truly like to be 'Cause if I were an Oscar Mayer wiener Everyone would be in love with me [Spoken] A big parade is so inspiring [Verse 2 - Male Vocalist] Oh, I'm glad I'm not an Oscar Mayer wiener That is what I'd never want to be 'Cause if I were an Oscar Mayer wiener There would soon be nothing left of me [Verse 3 - Male Vocalist] Oh, I'd love to be [Spoken] Oscar Mayer wieners are all meat, all good meat. Rich and complete meat protein. Mildly seasoned to bring out all the good meat flavor. [Verse 4 - Female Vocalist] Everyone would be in love with me [Spoken] Next week, you'll have just the refreshments, Freddy.

