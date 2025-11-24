© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
[Spoken] Class, attention! [Verse 1 - Female Vocalist] For a match Oh, I'd love to be an Oscar Mayer wiener That is what I truly like to be 'Cause if I were an Oscar Mayer wiener Everyone would be in love with me [Spoken] A big parade is so inspiring [Verse 2 - Male Vocalist] Oh, I'm glad I'm not an Oscar Mayer wiener That is what I'd never want to be 'Cause if I were an Oscar Mayer wiener There would soon be nothing left of me [Verse 3 - Male Vocalist] Oh, I'd love to be [Spoken] Oscar Mayer wieners are all meat, all good meat. Rich and complete meat protein. Mildly seasoned to bring out all the good meat flavor. [Verse 4 - Female Vocalist] Everyone would be in love with me [Spoken] Next week, you'll have just the refreshments, Freddy.