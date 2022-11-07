Preparing For These Times

Luke
21:36 Watch ye therefore, and pray always, that ye may be accounted worthy) to escape all these things that shall come
to pass, and to stand before the Son of man.
People prepare for family visits.
People prepare for dinner. People
prepare to go to work. People prepare to
take a trip. People prepare to go to a
show. People prepare to go on
vacation. People prepare for a job
interview. People prepare for Christmas
and Thanksgiving. That’s what humans
do. We prepare for the future all the
time. We prepare for emergencies. We have food to last for a few days. We have money set aside. We maintain our automobiles and our
homes. We have fire escapes and we have flood
evacuation plans. We are always
preparing for the unknown or at least we should always be prepared. But in terms of Bible prophecy we don’t
prepare ourselves. We aren’t ready as a
church for Jesus to come for us. We
aren’t looking for Jesus. We are not
prepared for the times we live in and for what is coming upon this world. How can we be prepared?
