TEOTWAWKI (2021) | illuminati Satanic Clown Show

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What is the Definition of TEOTWAWKI?:
Inside the prepping world there is a habit of streamlining complex and intense concepts into acronyms. TEOTWAWKI (pronounced “tee-ought-wah-key”) is one of them, and it’s not a word in need of a definition, but an acronym for “The end of the world as we know it.” If you have never heard this phrase before, its most basic definition is the outcome of different events that would ultimately lead to the dissolution of our current economic, political, and societal institutions.
Mirrored https://www.bitchute.com/video/lY1VqAIJFZbK/
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