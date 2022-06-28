Dr. Tess Lawrie: RECALL Covid Shots

In this interview with The New American, Dr. Tess Lawrie discussed the Covid-19 Vaccine Pharmacovigilance Report (https://worldcouncilforhealth.org/resources/covid-19-vaccine-pharmacovigilance-report/) prepared by the World Council for Health. The report concluded that sufficient pharmacovigilance data exists on WHO VigiAccess, CDC VAERS, EudraVigilance, and the U.K. Yellow Card Scheme to suspend the use of experimental Covid gene therapeutics. The sheer number of adverse reactions and deaths linked to the shots and the governments’ continuous inaction on the matter suggest that the decision-makers are utterly corrupt and have no interest in protecting public health. People should reject the vaccination push and take more responsibility for their own health and wellbeing, argued Dr. Lawrie.

Dr. Tess Lawrie is a world-class medical doctor and researcher. She is currently serving as the director of The Evidence-Based Medicine Consultancy Ltd in the United Kingdom. She’s also a co-founder of the World Council for Health (https://worldcouncilforhealth.org/) and the British Ivermectin Recommendation Development Group. (https://bird-group.org/)

To follow Dr. Tess Lawrie on Substack, please go to https://drtesslawrie.substack.com/