The Fed Decides To Pour Gasoline On The Inflation Fires

Donald Trump calls Kamala Harris a Marxist and (rightfully) warns against price fixing. But we already have a Marxist-style monopoly central bank that price fixes. The Federal Reserve consists of a handful of individuals that get together like the Soviet Politburo and announce the arbitrary fixing of interest rates. As Americans suffer from years of the inflation inferno, The Fed Politburo decided this week to pour gasoline on the fire. More inflation is on the way!