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PRIVATE AND COMMERCIAL AIRCRAFT ROLES IN GEOENGINEERING THE PLANET
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58 views • February 20, 2020
PRIVATE AND COMMERCIAL AIRCRAFT ROLES IN GEOENGINEERING THE PLANET
Although the spraying days are numbered, protect yourself. Exit the matrix and its food water, and medicines. Live long enough to abolish the deep-state Matrix Masters. Learn how private and commercial aircraft play out their roles in global geoengineering.
Airlines reap record profits at whose expense? Don't be shy in taking political and/or legal action to protect yourself and loved ones. Special Thanks to Dutchsinse's pioneering work and these video excerpts. Visit his YouTube channel at https://www.youtube.com/user/dutchsinse .
Although the spraying days are numbered, protect yourself. Exit the matrix and its food water, and medicines. Live long enough to abolish the deep-state Matrix Masters. Learn how private and commercial aircraft play out their roles in global geoengineering.
Airlines reap record profits at whose expense? Don't be shy in taking political and/or legal action to protect yourself and loved ones. Special Thanks to Dutchsinse's pioneering work and these video excerpts. Visit his YouTube channel at https://www.youtube.com/user/dutchsinse .
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