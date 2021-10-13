Gun Sales, 2A Enemies & Well-Regulated Militias | Interview with Paul Dragu | 2A For Today!

In today's episode of 2A For Today you'll hear an interview conducted by Paul Dragu, host of the "Freedom is the Cure" podcast distributed by the John Birch Society.Original podcast at "Freedom is the Cure"Skyrocketing Gun Sales, 2A Enemies & Well-Regulated Militias"Guns are selling like hotcakes as Americans of all demographics realize the police can’t always protect you. In this episode, Paul and Zoe Warren, host of 2A for Today, discuss who’s buying guns and why, the enemies of the Second Amendment, and the idea of creating well-trained and legal community militias."About "Freedom is the Cure":Paul Dragu and guests discuss the issues affecting liberty and prosperity because freedom is the cure for whatever ails society. Action is a focus of every episode. How can patriotic Americans make their country freer and more sovereign? Freedom is the Cure is a podcast of the John Birch Society. We have been warning of incoming socialist tyranny and have, since 1958, published a treasure trove of material detailing who and what are working to destroy the U.S. Even adversarial publications recognize the JBS as an influential heavyweight, one having dubbed the organization as the “intellectual seed bank of the right.” JBS works to reduce the size of government and inspire a national spirit of personal responsibility. Paul Dragu is the communications director for The John Birch Society, an award-winning investigative journalist, and the collaborative writer of “Defector: A True Story of Tyranny, Liberty and Purpose.” Having spent the first half of his childhood in communist Romania, Paul is passionate about warning fellow Americans about the dangers of collectivism.