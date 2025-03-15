From Prison to Freedom, Attallah Issa’s Release

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Prisoner Attallah Issa, 29, from Balata Camp near Nablus, was released by the Zionist occupation forces after serving 6 years in prison. His release came as part of the Al-Aqsa Flood deal between the Palestinian resistance and the Zionist side. In exchange, three Zionists were freed, while 183 Palestinian detainees with long sentences and life imprisonment were released.
Reporting: Faris odeh
Filmed: 08/02/2025
