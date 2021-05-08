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Getting the vax is signing your Death Certificate 🚫💉
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282 views • May 08, 2021
I TOLD YOU GUYS TO ASK YOUR INJECTOR WHAT THE F&@$ WAS IN YOUR SHOT!!!🤦🏼♂️ IF THEY DO NOT KNOW WHAT IS IN YOUR SHOT LEAVE IMMEDIATELY!! (You ask your server at the restaurant whats in your food!) How did logic become secondary nature??🤔 I AM SO MAD AT YOU GUYS FOR NOT LISTENING!!!!! YOUR Affecting the smart, critical, and free thinkers! WE ARE LIVING THE MOVIE OF IDIOCRACY!🤯 DUMB DUMBS!!!!
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📽 credit @titan_of_truth
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#medicalmafia #Revelations #revolution #Freedomofspeech #Censored #Censorship #communism #OneWorldOrder #medicaltyranny #HelpUsSaveHumanity #Hush #ChildrensLivesMatter #illuminati #Victimtothesystem #NewWorldOrder #Repent #PraiseGod #FemaCamps #CoviPass #Greenzones #greenpass #freedombracelet
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📽 credit @titan_of_truth
.
#medicalmafia #Revelations #revolution #Freedomofspeech #Censored #Censorship #communism #OneWorldOrder #medicaltyranny #HelpUsSaveHumanity #Hush #ChildrensLivesMatter #illuminati #Victimtothesystem #NewWorldOrder #Repent #PraiseGod #FemaCamps #CoviPass #Greenzones #greenpass #freedombracelet
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