There has been heavy battle going on in and around the Kherson Region for the last 8 months. We traveled to the Kherson Region of Ukraine In Russia controlled territory and witnessed Donetsk People's Republic (Ukraine break away area since 2014) Mobilization Soldiers training for heavy frontline battle with Ukraine forces. In this report, we show you step by step how they are trained for taking territory from Ukraine forces. The report release was postponed for safety but now is the time you can see it here. Since the filming the Russia -backed referendums in 4 regions of Russian-controlled territory in what is internationally recognized as Kherson, Zaporizhzhia, Donetsk, & Lugansk Regions (Donetsk and Lugansk People's Republics) to join Russia was passed and this week it has been reported that Russia has lost some territory in Kherson so alot is changing fast.

