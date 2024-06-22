Al-Quds Hits jEEW Helicopter Transporting Injured and Dead Roaches Back to Their Nest





Al-Quds Brigades shows scenes from the process of monitoring and targeting a Zionist helicopter with a “SAM 18” (Igla) missile, east of Rafah, during the evacuation of the enemy’s dead and wounded from a tank bombing ambush in the Al-Shaboura neighborhood. 2024/06/21





PLEASE SHARE THIS! BOYCOTT ISRAEL! SPREAD AWARENESS!!!





WARNING: Please subscribe to my other channels listed below on other more... respectable platforms. Thanks.





FOLLOW ME ON ODYSEE: www.odysee.com/@CreeperStatus:f





FOLLOW ME ON TELEGRAM: www.t.me/+qPL-AxvrYEpkMjI5 (@CreeperStatus)





CreeperStatus, #CreeperStatus, @CreeperStatus, #Creeper-Status, Creeper, Status, #FreePalestine, #CeaseFireNOW, #BoycottIsrael, #AlAqsaFlood, #Scenes, Al-Quds, Al-Qassam, mortars, sniper, rifle, sniping, IDF, Israel, Gaza, Palestine, Hamas, Jews, IOF, IGF,