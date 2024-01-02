Create New Account
Joe Biden mocked over ice cream comment after embarrassing interview
NewsClips
Published 18 hours ago

President Joe Biden had to be reminded by First Lady, Jill Biden, about his favourite food amid an embarrassing ABC interview. The President was asked by host Ryan Seacrest what he had been eating over the holiday period. "I've been eating everything that's put in front of me! I've eaten pasta, which I love. Eaten a lot of chicken, chicken parmesan. I've been eating all Italian foods, basically” President Biden said. Jill Biden proceeded to interrupt the President to remind him about his favourite food – chocolate chip ice cream. Joe Biden has been roasted on social media over the interview.


Follow NewsClips channel at Brighteon.com for more updates


current eventsnewspolitics

