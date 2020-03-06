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CARRIBEAN IRMA
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9 views • March 06, 2020
LET THERE BE NO DOUBT
As Hurricane Irma bears down with record-breaking fury on people of color in the Caribbean islands as well as a bankrupt Puerto Rico and the state of Florida, keep in mind numerous unstated and secret agendas of a government that labels those who speak of "chemtrails" as "conspiracy theorists". (Money to be made from damage and destruction, banks will profit enormously by issuing MANY loans, horrific disasters make for great theater and potent sources of distraction away from leaders already under siege for other nefarious acts, powerful advances in furthering depopulation, weakening of forces of organized resistance movements, justification for military embeddment, justification for militarized police departments, and ever more...)
Read the FULL story at https://inventionschool.tech/caribbean-irma/
As Hurricane Irma bears down with record-breaking fury on people of color in the Caribbean islands as well as a bankrupt Puerto Rico and the state of Florida, keep in mind numerous unstated and secret agendas of a government that labels those who speak of "chemtrails" as "conspiracy theorists". (Money to be made from damage and destruction, banks will profit enormously by issuing MANY loans, horrific disasters make for great theater and potent sources of distraction away from leaders already under siege for other nefarious acts, powerful advances in furthering depopulation, weakening of forces of organized resistance movements, justification for military embeddment, justification for militarized police departments, and ever more...)
Read the FULL story at https://inventionschool.tech/caribbean-irma/
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