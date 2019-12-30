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Who is Lord, Musings #27 Our Heart Strings
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11 views • December 30, 2019
This video shows us who is Lord over all and why. Jesus is Lord over all. What does that mean in this world we live in.
What are our heart strings, what does the Lord think of this.
What are our heart strings, what does the Lord think of this.
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