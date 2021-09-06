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Who created cancer and all the pandemics
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15 views • September 06, 2021
Dr Judy Mikovits joins Mike Adams and she’s dismayed, that despite all of her best efforts to warn people for the past year and the best efforts of people like Dr Luc Montagnier, Dr Dolores Cahill, Dr Sherri Tenpenny and many others who predicted this mass murder, and yet it happened, anyway.
“100 million Americans have been injected with a synthetic virus with…the most dangerous spike protein, consisting of HIV, XMRV and SARS.”
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“100 million Americans have been injected with a synthetic virus with…the most dangerous spike protein, consisting of HIV, XMRV and SARS.”
Follows: hiday.live
[email protected]
https://gab.com/hiday_live
https://rumble.com/account/content?type=all
https://www.brighteon.com/channels/hidaylive
https://safechat.com/user/1364625847891992576
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