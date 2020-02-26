“United States” to Imperial America: Our Hidden Empire

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Abby Martin interviews history Professor Daniel Immerwahr about his new book, 'How To Hide An Empire,' where he documents the story of our "Greater United States."
FOLLOW // Daniel Immerwahr @dimmerwahr
BUY 'How To Hide An Empire': https://us.macmillan.com/books/978037...
MUSIC by TELEVANGEL
Intro track: Soonerlater
Closing track: Spectacle
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