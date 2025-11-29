the truth about vaccines must come out ~ vaccines really do cause autism ~

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
In today's discussion, we ill talk about the truth that vaccines do indeed cause autism, and the fight with the government in the courts to prove their lieing position on vaccines, which was the ideology that vaccines don't cause autism. Most people that have vaccine injured children know that the representatives of vaccines have been caught lying, and we will be talking about the evidence of the vaccine injured children that big pharma count silence anymore. Finally, we will be sharing the latest episode of the highwire, which is episode 452: special presentation: an inconvenient study.
