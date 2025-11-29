BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrightUBrighteon SocialBrighteon.AI
the truth about vaccines must come out ~ vaccines really do cause autism ~
68 views • 1 day ago

In today's discussion, we ill talk about the truth that vaccines do indeed cause autism, and the fight with the government in the courts to prove their lieing position on vaccines, which was the ideology that vaccines don't cause autism. Most people that have vaccine injured children know that the representatives of vaccines have been caught lying, and we will be talking about the evidence of the vaccine injured children that big pharma count silence anymore. Finally, we will be sharing the latest episode of the highwire, which is episode 452: special presentation: an inconvenient study.


References:

- e452: special presentation: an in convenient study

  https://rumble.com/v72bfau-episode-452-special-presentation-an-inconvenient-study.html?e9s=src_v1_sa_o%2Csrc_v1_sa%2Csrc_v1_ucp_a

- Dead Doctors Don't lies by Dr. Joel Wallach

  https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=pCs9qMkPYzg

- An Inconvenient Study

  https://rumble.com/v708dfw-an-inconvenient-study-feature-film.html?e9s=src_v1_s%2Csrc_v1_s_m&sci=92b6128c-0a90-4caa-b51e-bf3a05c34322

- Propaganda Exposed Uncensored

  https://rumble.com/v1w9aqc-propaganda-exposed-uncensored-episode-1-question-everything.html

- Covid 19 Great Reset by Klause Schwab

  https://archive.org/details/covid-19_great_reset_schwab

- The Real Anthony Fauci

  https://archive.org/details/kennedy-robert-f.-the-real-anthony-fauc-pdf

- TTAV: Presents Remedy

  https://rumble.com/v5zw6u2-the-truth-about-vaccines-docu-series-episode-1-robert-f.-kennedy-jr-intervi.html?e9s=src_v1_upp

- VAX - UNVAX LET THE SCIENCE SPEAK by Robert F. Kennedy Jr.

  + https://www.booktopia.com.au/vax-unvax-brian-hooker/book/9781510766969.html

  + https://oceanofpdf.com/authors/robert-f-kennedy/pdf-epub-vax-unvax-let-the-science-speak-childrens-health-defense-download/

- William Casey's misinformation statement

  https://archive.org/details/cia-director-william-casey-disinformation-program-quote-soruce

- Vaccines' Amen by Aaron Siri

  https://vaccinesamen.com/


