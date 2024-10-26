🚨 Bill Gates INDICTED and Heading to Trial! The Charges That Could Change Everything.

This might be the biggest story of corruption and cover-up in recent years.

And I'm going to show you why everything he said in his speech is accurate.

As you just heard the man, Bill Gates has been indicted in a vaccine-related case in the Netherlands and now faces trial. Now just like most of you guys, I was surprised by this because I haven't heard anything about this case.

According to this news story a Dutch court has ordered that Bill Gates will face trial in the Netherlands over his involvement in misleading the public about the safety of vaccines.

The plaintiffs filed the lawsuit last year, naming Gates, along with former Dutch Prime Minister and current NATO Secretary General Mark Rutte, members of the Dutch government’s Outbreak Management Team, Pfizer CEO Albert Bourla, and the Dutch state itself.

The plaintiffs argue that Gates, through his involvement with the Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation and the World Economic Forum (WEF), was involved in a far-reaching agenda—referred to as “The Great Reset Project”—. And it sought to exploit the global crisis in order to implement sweeping societal changes, all under the guise of combating the pandemic.

