"please get me out of here." The boy with a sad face, accompanied by desperate pain
Pitiful Animal


Sep 1, 2023

Victor was found lying motionless inside a dilapidated house.

Surrounded by only overgrown trees

Victor couldn't have appeared here by himself like this.

The boy with a sad face, accompanied by desperate pain.

He laid in a daze waiting for someone to come to his rescue.

When he saw me appear, his face suddenly lit up.

He let out a groan and his tail wagged slightly as if calling out to me.

I was really worried for Victor because his condition was really bad.

His albumin was low and his belly was super swollen

So eggs would be of great help to him.

After the meal, I wanted to do some exercise with him

But too bad he only stood for 2 minutes and quickly collapsed.

Mirrored from https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=UpLes9eMLV8

