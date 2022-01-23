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ISRAELI P.M NAFTALI BENNETT SELF PROJECTING- "IRAN IS TERR0R ON STEROIDS" 𝗕𝗟𝗔 𝗕𝗟𝗔 𝗕𝗟𝗔
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20 views • January 23, 2022
Naftali Bennett (Who is Basically Netanyahu With a Bald Head) Has Been Getting Power Posturing Lessons From His Predecessor Netanyahu as He Shakes His Fist Through the Interview and Once Again Self Projects on Iran Being "Terror on Steroids" Then Moves on to Israel Leading Cyber-security and Has a Huge Shit Eating Grin as He States How They Were Prepared for Omicron Weeks Before Everyone Else.. Hmm Funny That Naftali, Its So Strange How Israel Seemingly Has So Much Information About Global Events That Are About to Unfold, Are You There to Just "Document the Event" Naftali ? Is That It ?
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(All Content Posted To This Channel Will Be Duplicated At The Sites Below)
ODYSEE LINK ----> https://odysee.com/@Harry_knowledge123:a
153NEWS. NET ----> https://153news.net/view_channel.php?user=Harry_knowledge123
WORLD TRUTH VIDEOS LINK ----> https://worldtruthvideos.website/@Harry_knowledge123
ARCHIVE. ORG ----> https://archive.org/details/@harry-knowledge
BRIGHTEON ----> https://www.brighteon.com/channels/harryknowledge123
OK.RU (Russian Youtube) ----> https://ok.ru/profile/585480743095 (sign in to OK.RU and my videos can be seen)
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BITCHUTE ----> https://www.bitchute.com/channel/iLB0Ibex4Pxg/
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