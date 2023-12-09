She Hid a Camera In The House & Discovers What Dad Does When He's Alone With The Baby!

Incredible Stories
Dec 7, 2023
When a new mum has to return to work, her husband agrees to be the primary caregiver for their son. Everything is going great, but after a few weeks the woman notices her husband's mood change. Their pair hardly talk anymore, and when she returns from work he spends long hours in his office or goes to bed to avoid her. Becoming concerned about her son, the woman sets up a hidden camera to see what her husband does when he’s alone with their child. What she sees on the camera footage, she finally learns the shocking truth.
Mirrored from https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Jj1XP2xYuOo
