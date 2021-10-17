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Rob Skiba. Sowed the Seed, Kept the Faith. Well Done.
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392 views • October 17, 2021
I can only imagine how many eyes, minds and souls God used Rob to open up to the Truth, which is Jesus Christ! See you soon Rob!
prophesy club vax clip source; https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=LaJ0r...
May God comfort Robs family and increase their faith.
Visit testingtheglobe.com
The grace and peace of The Messiah Jesus Christ be with you all!
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e- kam weld at ya ho0 dot com
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Have hard copies of your bibles and literature!
The Lords Prayer
Our Father, which art in heaven,
Hallowed be thy Name.
Thy Kingdom come.
Thy will be done in earth,
As it is in heaven.
Give us this day our daily bread.
And forgive us our trespasses,
As we forgive them that trespass against us.
And lead us not into temptation,
But deliver us from evil.
For thine is the kingdom,
The power, and the glory,
For ever and ever.
Amen.
Shared from and subscribe to:
Many Fishers
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCSjfkCZ8J6cJlYsvQ7_ojdw/videos
Many Fish
https://www.youtube.com/user/wtfwu1/videos
prophesy club vax clip source; https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=LaJ0r...
May God comfort Robs family and increase their faith.
Visit testingtheglobe.com
The grace and peace of The Messiah Jesus Christ be with you all!
Other Channels
https://rumble.com/c/c-604505
https://www.bitchute.com/channel/7ekX...
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UC1Yz...
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCSjf...
e- kam weld at ya ho0 dot com
Get Esword: http://www.e-sword.net/downloads.html
Have hard copies of your bibles and literature!
The Lords Prayer
Our Father, which art in heaven,
Hallowed be thy Name.
Thy Kingdom come.
Thy will be done in earth,
As it is in heaven.
Give us this day our daily bread.
And forgive us our trespasses,
As we forgive them that trespass against us.
And lead us not into temptation,
But deliver us from evil.
For thine is the kingdom,
The power, and the glory,
For ever and ever.
Amen.
Shared from and subscribe to:
Many Fishers
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCSjfkCZ8J6cJlYsvQ7_ojdw/videos
Many Fish
https://www.youtube.com/user/wtfwu1/videos
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