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Why you should get firearms training with Eric Fuson // Episode 29 For The Love Of Guns
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62 views • May 16, 2022
Eric is a competitive shooter, firearms instructor and has been in the firearms retail business for a good amount of time so he knows his stuff. I first meet Eric at SHOT Show 2022 and we had a great conversation.
In this episode, Eric and I talk about the importance of getting firearms training.
You can reach Eric at:
www.gogok2a.com
Our Affiliate Sponsor for this episode is WileyX. Finding shooting glasses that you can put a prescription in is not only expensive but can be tough to find. That is why I like the WileyX Rogue. They have an insert for my prescription that snaps to the inside of the frame. To see more about the WileyX Rogue visit www.trb.fyi/wileyx
Use our affiliate link below before you go shopping to help us bring additional content. It will not cost you anything more than you were already going to spend, but your purchase will bring additional content.
Don't forget to sign up for my newsletter to see more content and what I am up to. you can sign up at https://trb.fyi/newsletter/
*** You can support my work by ***
♦ Shop our Amazon Store: https://www.amazon.com/shop/theroguebanshee
♦ TRB Newsletter Signup: https://trb.fyi/newsletter/
♦ Primary Arms: https://alnk.to/apNjfm8
♦ Check out our SWAG Store: https://bit.ly/2SpVCj3
♦ Become a Member of #TeamBansh here: https://bit.ly/3cQQYzo
♦ TRB AFFILIATES AND DISCOUNT CODES: https://linktr.ee/theroguebanshee
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Website https://www.trb.fyi
Instagram https://www.instagram.com/theroguebanshee
Facebook https://www.facebook.com/TheRogueBanshee
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Computer https://www.amazon.com/shop/theroguebanshee?listId=28W3UO8YXBKY3
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My 3d Printer setup https://www.amazon.com/shop/theroguebanshee?listId=1UL6S39TFWX53
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Credits The Rogue Banshee Original Content Credit:
Jason Schaller [email protected]
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The products (videos, articles, pictures. etc.) available through The Rogue Banshee (including gear, tools, products, etc. that are featured, seen or used) are for informational and entertainment purposes only. All activities are completed in accordance with all local, state and federal regulations, as well as in a safe manner in approved locations with professional supervision. Affiliate Disclaimer: In accordance with the rules and regulations set by the FTC, The Rogue Banshee is an affiliate marketer for several companies.
In this episode, Eric and I talk about the importance of getting firearms training.
You can reach Eric at:
www.gogok2a.com
Our Affiliate Sponsor for this episode is WileyX. Finding shooting glasses that you can put a prescription in is not only expensive but can be tough to find. That is why I like the WileyX Rogue. They have an insert for my prescription that snaps to the inside of the frame. To see more about the WileyX Rogue visit www.trb.fyi/wileyx
Use our affiliate link below before you go shopping to help us bring additional content. It will not cost you anything more than you were already going to spend, but your purchase will bring additional content.
Don't forget to sign up for my newsletter to see more content and what I am up to. you can sign up at https://trb.fyi/newsletter/
*** You can support my work by ***
♦ Shop our Amazon Store: https://www.amazon.com/shop/theroguebanshee
♦ TRB Newsletter Signup: https://trb.fyi/newsletter/
♦ Primary Arms: https://alnk.to/apNjfm8
♦ Check out our SWAG Store: https://bit.ly/2SpVCj3
♦ Become a Member of #TeamBansh here: https://bit.ly/3cQQYzo
♦ TRB AFFILIATES AND DISCOUNT CODES: https://linktr.ee/theroguebanshee
-------
Social Media
Website https://www.trb.fyi
Instagram https://www.instagram.com/theroguebanshee
Facebook https://www.facebook.com/TheRogueBanshee
-------
-------
Gear that I run
Computer https://www.amazon.com/shop/theroguebanshee?listId=28W3UO8YXBKY3
Studio https://www.amazon.com/shop/theroguebanshee?listId=2LISYK2A6DTTC
Camera and Mic https://www.amazon.com/shop/theroguebanshee?listId=24PJH5W612YLL
My 3d Printer setup https://www.amazon.com/shop/theroguebanshee?listId=1UL6S39TFWX53
-------
-------
Credits The Rogue Banshee Original Content Credit:
Jason Schaller [email protected]
-------
The products (videos, articles, pictures. etc.) available through The Rogue Banshee (including gear, tools, products, etc. that are featured, seen or used) are for informational and entertainment purposes only. All activities are completed in accordance with all local, state and federal regulations, as well as in a safe manner in approved locations with professional supervision. Affiliate Disclaimer: In accordance with the rules and regulations set by the FTC, The Rogue Banshee is an affiliate marketer for several companies.
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