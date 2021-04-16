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FORMER PFIZER VICE PRESIDENT (32 YEARS AT PFIZER) SPEAKS OUT ABOUT COVID VACCINES AND LOCKDOWNS (MIRRORED)
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2795 views • April 16, 2021
FORMER PFIZER VICE PRESIDENT (32 YEARS AT PFIZER) SPEAKS OUT ABOUT COVID VACCINES AND LOCKDOWNS (MIRRORED)
Mirrored from Bitchute channel JimMub - VIDEOS - SHARE at:-
https://www.bitchute.com/video/nQoTxCH0PyOu/
Former Pfizer Vice President Mike Yeadon discusses his thoughts as to why the lockdown was a mistake, and why the government strategies to manage the pandemic are only making things worse.
https://rumble.com/vfo1jt-mike-yeadon-unlocked-former-pfizer-vice-president.html
Category Health & Medical
Sensitivity Normal - Content that is suitable for ages 16 and over
Mirrored from Bitchute channel JimMub - VIDEOS - SHARE at:-
https://www.bitchute.com/video/nQoTxCH0PyOu/
Former Pfizer Vice President Mike Yeadon discusses his thoughts as to why the lockdown was a mistake, and why the government strategies to manage the pandemic are only making things worse.
https://rumble.com/vfo1jt-mike-yeadon-unlocked-former-pfizer-vice-president.html
Category Health & Medical
Sensitivity Normal - Content that is suitable for ages 16 and over
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