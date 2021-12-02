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CLONED CARDS
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121 views • December 02, 2021
CLONED CARDS RATES
WHATSAPP LINK https://wa.me/message/EP3547YSNIJDA1
$250 for balance $3k
$350 for balance $4K
$450 for balance $5k
$550 for balance $6k
DM @kelvinghate
$1k for balance $15k
$2k for balance $30k
$3.5k for balance $50k
$5k for balance $ 70k
PM for clone Cards ready for cashout on any ATM in any state. 2-3days delivery 🚚
INBOX ADMIN AND OWNER
same day shipping and delivery if you in the states🇱🇷
Next day worldwide🌍
Swift Delivery On FedEx express 🚚 DM @kelvinghate
Don't HMU for any questions
Just go straight to the point
TEXT ME IF YOU TRYNA GET PAID
WHATSAPP LINK https://wa.me/message/EP3547YSNIJDA1
$250 for balance $3k
$350 for balance $4K
$450 for balance $5k
$550 for balance $6k
DM @kelvinghate
$1k for balance $15k
$2k for balance $30k
$3.5k for balance $50k
$5k for balance $ 70k
PM for clone Cards ready for cashout on any ATM in any state. 2-3days delivery 🚚
INBOX ADMIN AND OWNER
same day shipping and delivery if you in the states🇱🇷
Next day worldwide🌍
Swift Delivery On FedEx express 🚚 DM @kelvinghate
Don't HMU for any questions
Just go straight to the point
TEXT ME IF YOU TRYNA GET PAID
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