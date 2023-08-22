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The Sequel to The Fall of The Cabal - Part 28: CLIMATE CRISIS?
The Missing Link
The Missing Link
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84 views • August 22, 2023

By Janet Ossebaard & Cyntha Koeter


Music: Alexander Nakarada, AShamaluev, James Dolley

This episode is all about the current 'mega-crisis' that will make the Covid-crisis pale in comparison: The Climate emergency that will destroy our planet and humanity, unless we pay a lot of CO2-tax. How did the Cabal get us to belief their impertinent CO2 lies? By using fraudulent 'scientists' and the MSM, as always. Does Climate Change exist? Of course! It's a natural phenomenon. Is there a Climate Emergency? No. You don't believe us? Then let's listen to the real scientists, the ones who refuse to be bribed into silence and who risk their careers by sticking to the Truth. It's about time they get to tell their side of the story, don't you think?

Part 29 is in the making and will be uploaded as soon as it's ready.
If you liked this part, please consider supporting our work: https://www.fallcabal.com/
We make these documentaries without being paid, so please be generous in your donations! This way we can continue giving our work to the world for free, in order to wake up as many people as possible...

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https://www.bitchute.com/video/lIu5lvd2KAnZ/

Keywords
global warmingglobal coolingclimate crisislockdownscovid
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© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

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