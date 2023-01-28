Cuban Missile Crisis 2.0 - The New Frigate Admiral Gorshkov Sits Off The East Coast Of The U.S.

Its like the Cuban Missile Crisis 2.0 dubbed The Caribbean Crises. MSM deadly silent. lol





The new frigate Admiral Gorshkov sits off the East coast of the U.S. Nothing says fuck you US like this move. via BORZZIKMAN





Dynamic situation in the Atlantic. The pair formed by the tanker Kama and the frigate Admiral Gorshkov split up in the Bay of Biscay.





The Kama continued southwards, shadowed by the Portuguese patrol vessel NRP Sines (P362), passing the Azores islands late last week.





The Admiral Gorshkov, instead, headed west, shadowed by the Portuguese frigate NRP Bartolomeu Dias (F333) and is now 1300 kilometres west of the island of Flores, in the middle of the Atlantic Ocean.

Both ships are expected to participate in Exercise Mosi ll 17th-27th February with Chinese and South African ships before heading towards the Mediterranean (probably via Suez).





The Admiral Gorshkov left its port of assignment, in the Murmansk area, on 4th of January for a long cruise that will take it to the Indian Ocean, via the Mediterranean (where it could stay for up to a year), the ship would be armed with new Zircon hypersonic cruise missiles.





