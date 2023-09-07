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I AM THE TIME I AM
The W.O.R.K.
The W.O.R.K.
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21 views • September 07, 2023

All time belong to the Most High and Christ 'NOT' to satan and man.  He is in control over everything. Blessings and Shalawam.  Pray for us as we pray for all of you that truly belong to the true Christ of the holy scriptures, the holy bible and extra biblical books.

Visit HERB FREEDOM website:


https://herbfreedomgenesis.wordpress.com/
Will post recipes soon on website as Christ leads.

HERB FREEDOM youtube channel:
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCkcZWG80IJLr0-a58y3G3WQ

Listen to my testimony of our beginnings of study of herbs click  or copy and paste:

https://www.brighteon.com/9daab4a6-d7ad-41af-a8bf-560a3622dcfc

If you don't know Christ Yashaya  turn to him while there is still time. Repent of your sins according to Acts 2:38 read. Pray to Christ to join you with like minded brothers and sisters in the way of the true doctrine of Christ Yashaya. Where two or three are gathered together in his name, Christ will be in the midst.  Matthew 18:20.  If you don't know Christ's Hebrew name please watch video on the platform titled, THE TRUE NAME OF GOD AND CHRIST and WE'VE BEEN LIED TO.

THE TRUE NAME OF GOD AND CHRIST

https://www.brighteon.com/d011f113-d661-4b86-9f3b-ddc3cb600d3a

WE'VE BEEN LIED TO

https://www.brighteon.com/9ded9668-0464-4562-b515-207092357c4d

Blessings and shalawam.

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© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy