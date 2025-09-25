Technology and Children – Dr. Rick Ferkel

Eileen welcomes Dr. Rick Ferkel, PhD, from Central Michigan University Professor. to discuss the overall well-being of children and the long-term effects of modern technology. He describes the impact that these devices have on a child’s brain development. In short, it is devastating and parents need to wake-up. For more details, he has included his PowerPoint presentation in the link below.





To contact Dr. Ferkel, his email address is [email protected].





Dr. Ferkel has been a professor in the Department of Physical Education and Sport at Central Michigan University since 2016. Along with his higher education experience, Dr. Ferkel taught K-12 health and physical education, was a building administrator, and has had multiple high school coaching and strength and conditioning positions. He earned his B.S. in Physical Education Teacher Education at Bowling Green State University, M.Ed. in Educational Administration at Ashland University, and Ph.D. in Curriculum and Instruction with an emphasis in Physical Education and Sports Science at Texas Tech University. Dr. Ferkel’s research agenda focuses on improving health-related fitness behaviors in youth for lifetime wellness.





