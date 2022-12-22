Create New Account
War On Christmas - Ep. 6 - Conspiracy Guide
channel image
Conspiracy Guide
Published Yesterday |

Merry Christmas vs. Happy Holidays. Two will enter, only one will leave.

 

Is there a war on Christmas? Is Santa Claus a diabetic? We answer only one of these questions.The other is obvious, if you're a fat-shamer.

Conspiracy Guide Podcast on Apple Podcast: https://podcasts.apple.com/us/podcast/conspiracy-guide/id1649055989

And available on all other podcast platforms.

In this episode we discus:

Morbid Obesity > Joy > Christmas Trees > Happy Holidays > Fact Checkers > Money > Christ > Jesus > Pisces > December 25th > Guns > Tyrants > Religion > ADL > Starbucks > Ulysses S. Grant > Santa Claus > Atheists > Big Bang > LGBTQIAA+ > Hanukkah > Kwanzaa > Winning > Bing Crosby > Inland Empire

 

Links:

Christmas Count - https://tinyurl.com/32s3p3w5

Merry Library - https://tinyurl.com/33uypv73

Loud Masshole -  https://tinyurl.com/mry889d7

 

Books:

The War on Christmas - https://amzn.to/3jgQ6fy

 

Hit us up:

Email: [email protected]

Twitter: @CGPShow

Parler: @ConspiracyGuide

 

Thanks for listening! Mash that subscribe button.

 Conspiracy Guide Podcast is an Ultraviolet Air, LLC production.

Keywords
christjesuschristmaswarconspiracy theoryconspiracyhappyholidayssanta clausewar on christmasconspiracy guide

