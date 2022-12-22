War On Christmas - Ep. 6 - Conspiracy Guide

Merry Christmas vs. Happy Holidays. Two will enter, only one will leave.
Is there a war on Christmas? Is Santa Claus a diabetic? We answer only one of these questions.The other is obvious, if you're a fat-shamer.
In this episode we discus:
Morbid Obesity > Joy > Christmas Trees > Happy Holidays > Fact Checkers > Money > Christ > Jesus > Pisces > December 25th > Guns > Tyrants > Religion > ADL > Starbucks > Ulysses S. Grant > Santa Claus > Atheists > Big Bang > LGBTQIAA+ > Hanukkah > Kwanzaa > Winning > Bing Crosby > Inland Empire
Links:
Christmas Count - https://tinyurl.com/32s3p3w5
Merry Library - https://tinyurl.com/33uypv73
Loud Masshole - https://tinyurl.com/mry889d7
Books:
The War on Christmas - https://amzn.to/3jgQ6fy
Hit us up:
Email: [email protected]
Twitter: @CGPShow
Parler: @ConspiracyGuide
