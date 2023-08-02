Greatest Witch Hunt of All Time - Donald Chump is Stupid

Chump keeps talking about a witch hunt? This witch hunt is your fault! Chump could have ended this witch hunt before it started and turned it around on the witch hunters. Remember Chump was prez and he could have ANYONE as AG, FBI Director, Special Council, Independent Council, Investigator, Prosecutor and so on. But instead Chump chose, witch hunters, that are harassing him and hunting him, because Chump is Stupid!
https://open.substack.com/pub/realfreenews/p/donald-trump-is-stupid?r=1ekiak&utm_campaign=post&utm_medium=web
