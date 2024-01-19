https://youtube.com/shorts/62-kOSJwOhg?feature=share





“Concerning prayer in church, know that it is higher than prayers at home, for it is raised by a whole group of people, among which many are most pure prayers, offering to God from humble hearts, which He accepts as fragrant incense. Along with these, our prayers are also accepted, even though they are feeble and worthless.”

St. Macarius of Optina





#prayer #church #God





For more Abbot Tryphon content, and the All-Merciful Savior Monastery, please visit the following websites:

https://abbottryphon.com/pray-higher/

https://store.vashonmonks.com/